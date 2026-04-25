Egypt, Cyprus Sign Strategic Partnership

Egypt and Cyprus have formally upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership, following the signing of a joint declaration by President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides on Friday 24 April in Nicosia.

The agreement was reached on the sidelines of an Arab–EU consultative meeting, reflecting what both sides described as a culmination of long-standing historical ties and steadily expanding cooperation between the two countries.

According to Egypt’s presidency, the move signals a mutual intention to deepen collaboration across a range of sectors, including trade, investment, tourism, labor, and energy. During the meeting, Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of building on existing cooperation to achieve shared economic and strategic interests.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, particularly ongoing efforts to connect Cypriot natural gas fields with Egypt’s infrastructure. Such projects are seen as potentially enhancing energy security and enabling exports via Egyptian facilities.

Christodoulides, for his part, highlighted the significance of the upgraded partnership in the broader regional context. He noted Egypt’s role in addressing irregular migration and called for greater burden-sharing from the European Union, especially given Egypt’s hosting of large numbers of refugees.

Both leaders also underscored the importance of continued political coordination on regional and international issues, framing their partnership as a contributor to stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Regional developments were another key focus of the talks. Al-Sisi outlined Egypt’s diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and promote stability, including engagement with issues related to Iran. The Cypriot president expressed support for these efforts, describing Egypt as an important actor in regional diplomacy.

The situation in Gaza and the West Bank was also discussed, with both sides stressing the need to fully implement agreements aimed at ending the war in Gaza, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, and move forward with reconstruction efforts.

The elevation of ties comes amid broader efforts by both Egypt and Cyprus to strengthen regional alliances and expand cooperation with European and neighboring states, particularly in areas linked to energy, security, and economic development.