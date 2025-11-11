Egypt’s Newest Coastal Landmark: Alarinova and Steigenberger Launch the Ayalora Resort & Residences in Ain Sokhna

Egyptian-British developer Alarinova Real Estate & Tourism Investment, with the hotel and residences managed by Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, has unveiled Steigenberger Resort Ayalora, a landmark destination redefining coastal living in Ain Sokhna.

The launch, announced during a press conference at Steigenberger El-Tahrir on 8 November and attended by Egyptian Streets, marks a new milestone for Egypt’s luxury coastal developments, blending European hospitality with Egyptian craftsmanship.

A Vision Rooted in Legacy

Founded on a family legacy dating back to the 1960s, Alarinova blends decades of architectural expertise with a global vision for sustainable design. Led by Dr. Alaa Nasser and Dr. Kawsar Nasser, the company’s portfolio spans the UK, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Nigeria – from luxury hotels to heritage redevelopment projects.

“We are a business with 175 years of combined experience,” said Dr. Kawsar Nasser, Deputy Chairwoman. “It’s time to give back our expertise and privilege to create something meaningful in Egypt. That is why sustainability, smart living, and wellness are at the forefront of this project.”

Steigenberger Enters Egypt’s Real Estate Scene

Steigenberger brings its internationally recognized legacy of hospitality excellence to Ayalora.

Known for exceptional five-star experiences across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, the brand is making its first entry into Egypt’s real estate sector with this collaboration.

“What drew us to Alarinova’s vision is its originality and authenticity — a product unlike anything currently in Egypt’s real estate landscape,” said Tewfik El Kady, Chairman & CEO of Steigenberger Middle East & Africa. “This collaboration marks Steigenberger’s first step into the branded residences sector in Egypt.”

A Coastal Community Defined by Wellness and Sustainability

Spanning 75,000 square meters (18.5 acres), Ayalora offers a perfect harmony between luxury and nature. Designed as a boutique eco-resort, it features a collection of chalets, residences, and villas, all operated and serviced by Steigenberger to deliver five-star living.

The development eliminates internal roads, prioritizing pedestrian comfort and sustainability. Residents and guests will use smart carts for internal transportation, with a dedicated parking area for 300 vehicles at the entrance.

Each unit is fully finished and furnished, with insulated walls, double-glazed windows, and custom-made furniture crafted by local artisans. Roof gardens with jacuzzis and floral landscaping bring nature closer to home, while the design draws inspiration from Egypt’s architectural heritage, seamlessly integrating contemporary aesthetics and golden ratio proportions.

A Destination for Living Well

The development’s built-up area represents only one-third of the total land, allowing space for open landscapes, gardens, and recreational areas.

Highlights include sandy lagoons, swimming pools, a skate park, amphitheater, sports courts, a beach clubhouse, and a wellness center designed for holistic wellbeing.

“We aim to redefine wellness in Egypt — creating a place of tranquility and peace, where design and nature work together for both physical and mental wellbeing,” said Dr. Nevine Nasser, Alarinova’s Creative Director.

The Next Chapter for Ain Sokhna

Construction is already 30 percent complete, with unit prices and payment plans set to launch soon.

The project will introduce a new benchmark for Egypt’s coastal real estate – a destination that seamlessly combines European luxury with Egyptian authenticity.

Find out more about Steigenberger Resort Ayalora by visiting Alarinova’s official website or following the project’s upcoming social media announcements.