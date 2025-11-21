President Al-Sisi Holds Talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Cairo

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung in Cairo on Thursday 20 November, marking President Lee’s first visit to Egypt since taking office in June 2025. The visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The two leaders held a closed meeting followed by expanded talks that brought together officials from both delegations. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in economic, investment, cultural, and educational fields.

According to the Presidency, Egypt expressed interest in expanding the role of Korean companies in key sectors such as information technology, artificial intelligence, automotive manufacturing, petrochemicals, shipbuilding, and mining, with an emphasis on localizing industries within Egypt.

The talks also touched on potential collaboration in establishing technology-focused educational institutions, including a Korean science and technology university and Korean schools in Egypt.

President Lee affirmed South Korea’s interest in developing bilateral cooperation, both through government partnerships and through increased participation of Korean companies in the Egyptian market.

Regional developments were a key component of the meeting. President Al-Sisi reviewed Egypt’s efforts to support the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and reiterated Egypt’s position that a two-state solution remains essential for lasting stability.

The Korean president commended Egypt’s role in mediation efforts and expressed support for regional stability. The two leaders also exchanged views on developments in East Asia and stressed the importance of upholding international law and advancing political solutions to regional crises.

Two memoranda of understanding were signed in the fields of culture and education as part of the visit.

South Korean investment in Egypt exceeds USD 800 million (EGP 38 billion), driven by major companies in electronics, construction, and infrastructure. Egypt remains a key market for Korean automotive production, with growing interest from Korean firms in renewable energy and digital technology projects.