Egypt Reaffirms Support for Lebanon and Kuwait

Egypt has reaffirmed its support for Lebanon and Kuwait and called for stronger joint Arab action to protect regional security, following a series of diplomatic calls held on 14 and 15 March amid escalating tensions across the Middle East.

On Saturday, 14 March, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to supporting Lebanon and providing humanitarian assistance during a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

According to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf, the discussion addressed the rapidly evolving developments in Lebanon amid repeated Israeli attacks and incursions into Lebanese territory.

Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s full condemnation and rejection of these violations, stressing that any infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity is unacceptable. He added that such actions constitute a clear violation of international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Egyptian foreign minister also reaffirmed Cairo’s support for Lebanese state institutions and their efforts to extend authority across the country. He emphasized the need for an immediate halt to Israeli violations to create a conducive environment for negotiations and to achieve tangible progress toward de-escalation.

During the call, Salam briefed Abdelatty on Lebanon’s urgent needs in light of the growing displacement crisis and the worsening humanitarian conditions. Abdelatty stressed that Egypt’s assistance comes in line with directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to respond to Lebanon’s needs and support the Lebanese people during the current crisis.

Salam expressed Lebanon’s deep appreciation for Egypt’s supportive stance at the leadership, government, and popular levels.

In a separate phone call held on Sunday, 15 March, Abdelatty also spoke with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, stressing the importance of activating mechanisms of joint Arab action to provide an effective protective umbrella for Arab national security.

Abdelatty said that no justification can legitimize attacks targeting Gulf states amid the ongoing regional conflict, emphasizing that such actions violate international law and threaten regional peace and stability.

The two ministers also discussed the direct repercussions of the escalating military situation on regional aviation and logistics. Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s understanding and support for Kuwait’s precautionary measures, including the closure of its airspace to ensure the safety of its territory and citizens.

The discussions came after several drones reportedly targeted Kuwait International Airport, according to Kuwaiti authorities. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense also announced that air defense systems intercepted missile and drone attacks aimed at Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base, causing material damage nearby and leaving three military personnel with minor injuries.

Abdelatty warned that the continued escalation could have serious consequences if the region slides into a broader conflict, stressing the need to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue to prevent further deterioration.

For his part, the Kuwaiti foreign minister expressed appreciation for Egypt’s supportive stance and praised Cairo’s role in maintaining coordination with Arab partners and promoting de-escalation efforts across the region.