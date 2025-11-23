Guira Developments Introduces KAÏA: A New Philosophy of Boutique Living in Sheikh Zayed

Guira Developments has announced the launch of KAÏA, a boutique residential sanctuary in Sheikh Zayed that reimagines modern living through wellness, mindful design, and a strong sense of community. Spread across 38,400 square meters and scheduled for delivery in 2029, KAÏA represents a shift toward more intimate, design-led neighborhoods in West Cairo.

Located just 15 minutes from the Grand Egyptian Museum and Sphinx International Airport, the development sits at the intersection of cultural heritage and urban connectivity.

Residents will have easy access to Zayed’s well-known destinations that include Arkan Plaza, Park St., Galleria 40, and Walk of Cairo, as well as leading international schools such as Alsson, Voltaire, and AIS. Direct access to Cairo–Alexandria Road, Mehwar, and the Ring Road further strengthens the project’s balance of connectivity and quiet refuge.

A Boutique Approach to Living

“KAÏA presents a refined collection of residences, ranging from intimate one-bedroom homes to spacious family penthouses, each crafted with generous layouts, natural materials, and wellness-driven features that bring ease and elegance to everyday life,” said Omar Badawi, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer at Guira Developments.

“We are proud to launch KAÏA in Sheikh Zayed, a development that embodies Guira’s vision for boutique, human-centered living,” he added.

“KAÏA speaks to a new generation of homeowners who seek more than premium finishes; they aspire to a lifestyle where wellness, aesthetics, and community converge.”

A Community Mindfully Designed

KAÏA’s architectural identity is led by ELSE Lab (an Alchemy Studio), known for its thoughtful, human-centered approach to contemporary design. The masterplan is shaped around balance and clarity, with landscaped walkways, green corridors, and communal spaces that foster both privacy and connection.

A central pavilion and wellness spa anchor the development, while a curated mixed-use strip introduces daily convenience within a walkable environment.

The community also incorporates wellness trails and a range of eco-conscious features such as EV charging stations, waste segregation systems, and energy-efficient homes, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and intentional living.

A Bali-Inspired Pavilion Comes to Cairo

One of KAÏA’s most distinctive elements is its collaboration with IBUKU, the internationally acclaimed Bali-based design studio renowned for its improvisational, nature-integrated craftsmanship. IBUKU is designing KAÏA’s signature Pavilion and Spa, marking the firm’s first project in Egypt.

The pavilion brings together organic forms, sculptural architecture, and modern engineering—introducing a new visual and cultural language to West Cairo. This partnership bridges continents, combining Balinese artistry with the local context of Zayed to create a destination centered on restoration, community, and wellbeing.

A Legacy of Intimate Communities

Guira Developments has built a reputation for boutique residential and hospitality projects, including Beit El Bahr (Sidi Heneish) as a joint project, Bay 7, and the recently launched Mazeej Giza. Founded in 2016 by the Badawi family, the company draws on more than 40 years of development experience to craft communities that prioritize culture, craftsmanship, and human connection.

KAÏA is now accepting expressions of interest, with further updates expected as the development progresses toward its 2029 completion.