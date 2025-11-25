British Airline Jet2 to Launch Direct Flights to Egypt in 2027

British airline Jet2.com has announced on Tuesday, 25 November, that it will operate flights to Egypt for the first time, introducing up to 14 weekly direct flights from several United Kingdom (UK) cities to Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada starting February 2027.

In its first year, the service is expected to offer around 169,000 seats, with the number of flights planned to increase in the following years as part of efforts by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to grow inbound tourism from key markets, including the UK.

According to the Egyptian Cabinet Presidency, the schedule includes seven weekly flights to Sharm El Sheikh (two from Birmingham, one from Edinburgh, two from Manchester, and two from London Stansted), in addition to seven weekly flights to Hurghada (two from Birmingham, one from Glasgow, two from Manchester, and two from London Stansted).

The announcement follows discussions between Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy and Jet2 Group CEO Steve Heapy during the World Travel Market 2025 in London earlier this month.

Fathy welcomed the move, describing it as a significant step toward boosting British tourism to Egypt and reinforcing confidence in the country as a year-round destination.

The Egyptian Tourism Authority added that the cooperation with Jet2, the UK’s third-largest airline, will also include joint promotional campaigns aimed at expanding Egypt’s presence in the British market.

The UK remains one of Egypt’s key tourism markets, with British arrivals to Red Sea destinations continuing to grow. In recent years, the government has increased efforts to recover pre-pandemic tourism levels and broaden partnerships with international airlines.