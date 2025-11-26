Regional Leaders Gather in Egypt to Discuss CSR and Sustainable Growth

The Regional Sustainable Development Forum (RSD Forum) has announced its return for a second edition scheduled for 29 and 30 November 2025 at Heliopolis University for Sustainable Development under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Environment.

The forum, powered by Aspire Community Transformation (a subsidiary from Aspire Consulting International), serves as a collaborative platform where CSR experts, media professionals, civil society organizations, private sector entities, youth advocates, sustainable development experts and educational institutions work together. Organizers state that the primary goal is to co-create strategies that support the social, economic, and environmental progress of Egypt.

Weaving Threads of Sustainability

The theme of this year’s forum is “Weaving Threads”, focusing on the importance of driving sustainability through bringing together experts from across the spectrum.

A number of leading Egyptian, regional and global organizations are participating in the forum as part of the forum’s aim “to secure a better future through the art of weaving economic, social and environmental goals into one collective movement”.

Among the key organizations involved that will be “weaving threads” are Heliopolis University for Sustainable Development, Saudi-based economic empowerment and community development organization Arweqah Reyada, technology company Zoho, UN and international NGOs such as the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), World Food Programme (WFP), and Save the Children, and Egypt-based NGOs Fahim Foundation and Baheya Foundation and others.

By bringing Egyptian, regional and international voices together, the forum aims to strengthen collective action towards a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future.

The 2025 agenda focuses on several critical priorities. The program includes discussions on empowering youth with future skills and advancing Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG practices across organizations.

The forum also places significant emphasis on expanding awareness regarding mental health, promoting gender equality, and highlighting the role of arts and culture in development.

Activities over the two days will include a range of keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and roundtables, serving to provide a collaborative platform to drive social, economic and environmental progress.

Find out more about the forum and book your tickets by clicking here.