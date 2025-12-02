Egyptian Companies Dominate Ready-Made Garment Exports

Egyptian companies have maintained a dominant position within the nation’s ready-made garment export structure, consistently holding a share of 62 to 63 percent of total exports compared to 37 to 38 percent for foreign companies operating in the country.

The stability of Egypt’s export framework, where Egyptian companies represent over 60 percent of total apparel exports, signifies a successful blend of local and foreign investments in the sector.

This interplay has contributed to a sustained upward trajectory in exports, driven by rapid domestic industry growth alongside the steady presence of foreign investment. Collectively, these factors reinforce Egypt’s reputation as a competitive and reliable hub for supplying ready-made garments to international markets.

Between 2023 and 2025, the sector experienced a notable boom in both the composition of exporters and export performance.

The total number of exporting companies surged from 960 in 2023 to 1,266 in 2025, marking a cumulative growth rate of 32 percent.

This increase reflects the rising participation of Egyptian firms in export markets, with the number of local companies rising from 867 to 1,160, representing a 34 percent growth.

Foreign companies also registered growth during this period, but at a more moderate pace. The number of foreign exporters increased from 93 to 106, equating to a 14 percent rise, which reflects ongoing investment confidence in the Egyptian market.

In terms of export performance, Egyptian companies achieved remarkable success, with exports rising from EGP 50 billion (USD 1.07 billion) in 2023 to EGP 75 billion (USD 1.6 billion) in 2025, representing a cumulative growth of 50 percent over two years. Foreign companies reported similar growth, with their exports climbing from EGP 31 billion (USD 655 million) to EGP 47 billion (USD 979 million) during the same timeframe, marking a comparable 50 percent increase.