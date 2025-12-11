Sustainability Takes Center Stage in Cairo as RSD Forum 2025 Unites Regional and Global Partners

The second edition of the Regional Sustainable Development Forum (RSD Forum) concluded on 30 November at Heliopolis University for Sustainable Development, bringing together more than 700 participants from Egypt, the region and the international development community.

Held under the theme “Weaving Threads”, the two-day gathering served as a collaborative space to advance conversations on social responsibility, sustainability and the interconnected goals shaping development across the region.

A Cross-Regional Network of Partners

Organised by Aspire Community Transformation, a subsidiary of Aspire Consulting International, the forum drew policymakers, CSR and ESG specialists, academics, private-sector leaders, media specialists and youth advocates. More than 100 speakers contributed to over 50 sessions, panels and workshops that explored how cross-sector partnerships can drive meaningful, long-term change.

This year’s edition was powered by a wide coalition of partners. Strategic partnerships included Heliopolis University for Sustainable Development in Egypt and Arwekah Al Reyadah from Saudi Arabia. SEKEM served as Gold Partner, while Zoho joined as Technology Partner and Budget participated as Mobility Partner.

International and national development organizations played a prominent role, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), World Food Programme (WFP), Save the Children, Terre des Hommes, the International Labour Organization (ILO), Fahim Foundation, the Egyptian Clothing Bank and Sanad Society for Alternative Care. Their participation strengthened the Forum’s emphasis on aligning social, environmental and economic priorities through cooperative action.

“Weaving Threads”: A Theme Rooted in Interconnection

The theme “Weaving Threads” reflected the Forum’s effort to highlight the interdependent nature of the Sustainable Development Goals. Speakers and participants repeatedly returned to the idea that progress is strongest when educational institutions, development agencies, civil-society actors, businesses, researchers and policymakers work in tandem rather than in silos.

Across the two days, conversations spanned education and youth skills, policy innovation, climate and environmental action, inclusive community development, gender equity, corporate sustainability standards and the role of media and technology in shaping public awareness. Sessions also explored the power of arts and culture in influencing social change and strengthening community narratives.

Diverse Voices Take Center Stage

A notable feature of this year’s program was the prominent space dedicated to diverse perspectives.

The Forum underscored the role of cultural leadership and creativity in shaping sustainable futures, spotlighting emerging filmmakers, academics, development practitioners and industry leaders such as actress and sustainability advocate Lina Sophia, actress and Safe Egypt Ambassador Yasmina El Abd, CSR and Sustainability Consultant Lamis Negm, founder of G.Talks Shady Sherif, founder of MEDFEST Egypt Dr. Mina El-Nagar, director Karim El Shenawy, scriptwriter Mariam Naoum, Aspire Corporate Director Nader Effat, CEO of Egyptian Clothing Bank Manal Olama, OHCHR Coordinator of the Human Rights and Education Unit Bouchara Elias, member of Street Child United Tim Vyner, and others who contributed expertise across health, media, public policy and social innovation.

Honoring Leaders Shaping Sustainable Development

Meanwhile, a formal recognition ceremony paid tribute to influential voices and institutions advancing sustainability and social progress. Heliopolis University was honored for its pioneering sustainability-driven academic model, while Generation Amazing from Qatar was recognized for leveraging sport to promote social development.

Scriptwriter and Sard founder Mariam Naoum was acknowledged for her socially conscious body of work that brings visibility to community issues through drama. Prof. Dr. Laila El Baradei received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Academic Leadership for her distinguished regional and international contributions to public policy education.

New Partnerships and Memoranda of Understanding

The 2025 edition also marked a step forward in formal collaboration. Multiple Memoranda of Understanding were signed with partners from Egypt and the wider region, aimed at strengthening joint initiatives in community development, education, social responsibility and sustainable project design. Organizers stated that these agreements are intended to build long-term frameworks that support measurable development outcomes.

Organizers described this year’s edition as a significant expansion in scale, reach and diversity of perspectives. With more than 700 attendees, over 100 speakers and representation from leading Egyptian, regional and global institutions, the Forum highlighted the rising demand for inclusive, cross-sector conversations around sustainability.

Key outcomes included advancing mental health as a development priority, elevating CSR and ESG practices across Egyptian organizations, deepening partnerships between civil society and the private sector, and reinforcing the essential role of youth in shaping future policy and community programs.

As the Forum closed, organizers emphasized that the goal of “weaving threads” does not end with the event itself but continues through the collaborations, MoUs and community initiatives set in motion over the two days.