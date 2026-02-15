Egypt Directs Social Protection Package to Support Citizens Ahead of Ramadan

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has issued urgent directives for the implementation of a comprehensive new social protection package aimed at easing financial burdens on low-income families and vulnerable groups as Ramadan approaches. The measures, finalized during a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Finance Minister Ahmed Kijouk, include direct cash aid to help citizens prepare for Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, the early payment of February salaries and pensions within the current week, and broader salary increases for state employees to enhance living standards and promote societal stability. The package builds on ongoing national initiatives, particularly the presidential Hayat Karima (A Decent Life) program, which has delivered infrastructure improvements, healthcare access, and services to millions in rural communities. Several lawmakers highlighted the humanitarian timing of the support. Mohammed Maged, head of the House of Representatives’ Youth and Sports Committee, called the measures a source of “joy and happiness” for thousands of families, while noting continued investments in healthcare, including treatment for critical cases and the expansion of comprehensive health insurance. Egypt has seen notable progress in stabilizing its economy, with annual headline inflation dropping to 10.1 percent…



