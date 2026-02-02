Alexandria Metro and Raml Tram Undergo Major Overhaul

The Egyptian Ministry of Transport announced on Sunday, 1 February, a major initiative to rehabilitate Alexandria city’s historic Raml (sand) tram as part of a broader plan to expand a sustainable, environmentally friendly public transport network across the country.

The program relies on comprehensive, continuously updated studies examining social, environmental, and economic factors, as well as population growth and urban expansion. The city currently depends on two main north-south roads connecting its eastern and central districts, and a single urban corridor linking the center to the west.

Transport studies in Alexandria show that modernizing the city’s transit system is the only viable solution to chronic traffic congestion, making the development of the Alexandria Metro and the rehabilitation of the Raml tram essential.

The ministry noted that the tram’s infrastructure and operational systems have deteriorated significantly over the years, leading to a steady decline in passenger numbers as riders turn to alternative forms of transport. The project will upgrade the tram’s infrastructure and fleet, boosting capacity from 4,700 passengers per hour per direction to 13,800, reducing trip times from 60 minutes to 35 minutes, and cutting intervals between trams from nine minutes to three.

Officials added that the project will also reduce environmental pollution, lower fuel consumption, ease traffic congestion, and create jobs during both construction and operation. The renovated tram system is designed to provide a modern, safe, and eco-friendly mode of transport for Alexandria’s residents.

The tram upgrade will be fully integrated with the Alexandria Metro through Victoria and Sidi Gaber stations, ensuring seamless transfers and strengthening the city’s broader transport network.

To implement the rehabilitation, the ministry has introduced a phased plan requiring the temporary suspension of the current line, along with continuous monitoring and adjustments to meet passenger needs.

Authorities coordinated with the Alexandria governorate and other relevant bodies to provide 153 alternative transport vehicles operating on the tram’s current schedule. These include 15 buses, 46 minibuses along Gamal Abdel Nasser Street, 48 minibuses on a parallel route, and 44 minibuses along Al-Gaish Street, with designated stops and intervals of three to five minutes to maintain service regularity.