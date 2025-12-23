How an Egyptian App Is Tackling Cash-on-Delivery Fraud with WhatsApp

In Egypt and across much of the Middle East and Asia, Cash on Delivery (COD) remains the most widely used payment method in e-commerce. While convenient for customers, COD poses major challenges for merchants: fake orders, wrong contact information, costly returns, and inefficient fulfilment workflows.

Cartsaver, a newly launched Shopify-integrated app developed in Egypt, is built to address those pain points for customers.

Under the slogan “Real Orders, Real Revenue”, the platform offers a full-stack verification and order management system for merchants who rely on COD. It allows store owners to automatically confirm customer intent and send real-time notifications using WhatsApp, SMS, or email.

With its latest features, including WhatsApp OTP verification and live order tracking through WhatsApp, Cartsaver positions itself as a trust layer between checkout and delivery, helping merchants cut fake orders and keep customers informed in real time.

A Multimillion Dollar Problem

In many markets, including Egypt, COD is a double-edged sword. It drives conversions by offering customers flexibility, but leaves sellers exposed to loss. Estimates suggest that, in some markets, 25-30 percent of COD orders are never completed or are returned, leading to wasted shipping costs and operational inefficiencies.

Cartsaver tackles this by introducing a simple step: verify the order right after checkout. As soon as a customer places an order, the app sends a one-time password (OTP) via WhatsApp, SMS, or email. If the customer does not verify, the order is automatically flagged as high risk.

“We wanted to give stores the same peace of mind they get with prepaid orders,” said Moustafa Gouda, one of the team members that leads Cartsaver. “When you confirm intent at the right moment, you save time, money, and frustration.”

Using WhatsApp to Build Trust

Cartsaver’s latest update puts WhatsApp, used by millions across the world, at the center of the post-purchase journey.

Customers can:

Confirm their orders through a secure OTP message on WhatsApp

Receive real-time updates when their order is placed, shipped, completed, or cancelled

Track order status directly through the same WhatsApp thread

This integration aligns with how most consumers in the region already communicate (in Egypt, for example, there are more than 50 million WhatsApp users), replacing vague or delayed follow-ups with structured and visible updates.

Block Problematic Customers

Alongside its verification and tracking tools, Cartsaver is also offering another powerful feature: contact blocking.

Merchants can instantly block any phone number or email address from placing new orders. This allows stores to stop repeat fake or fraudulent customers, prevent abusive buyers from checking out and keep order logs cleaner, reducing unnecessary costs.

The feature can be toggled on or off with a single click, giving merchants more control over who accesses their checkout.

Built for Shopify and Ready in Minutes

Cartsaver is designed specifically for Shopify merchants. Most stores can be fully integrated in under three minutes. The app connects with local SMS providers across Egypt and the broader Middle East to keep messaging costs affordable.

Key features include:

Customizable verification flows based on order value or location

Real-time analytics dashboards and risk monitoring

Support for branded sender names (via commercial registration)

Multi-language capabilities for regional and global stores

Paid online orders do not require verification, meaning Cartsaver focuses entirely on COD, where order risk is highest.

Adoption Is Growing Fast

More than 1,000 stores across the MENA region are already using Cartsaver. Early adopters report significant reductions in fake orders, improved logistics efficiency, and a drop in customer support inquiries.

With demand for Shopify and other e-commerce platforms on the rise in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and beyond, tools like Cartsaver are emerging as essential infrastructure. They fill a regional gap in trust, automation, and order validation that global platforms have largely left unaddressed.

For merchants, Cartsaver offers more than fraud protection. It improves the entire post-checkout experience, builds customer confidence, and helps ensure that every order shipped is one that was meant to happen.

