What TMG’s Latest Mega-Developments Mean for Egypt’s Property Market

For more than five decades, Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) has been one of the most influential forces in Egypt’s real-estate landscape. The publicly listed conglomerate, the largest real estate developer in Egypt to be listed, has built its reputation on large, master-planned communities that combine housing, services, retail and hospitality in one integrated environment.

Its portfolio today includes new cities, coastal destinations and high-end hotels that reflect the group’s long-term approach to development and its emphasis on scale, planning and service provision.

TMG’s most recognisable project is Madinaty, an 8,000-feddan city in New Cairo planned to house around 700,000 residents. Designed with the input of international firms including HHCP, SWA and SASKI, Madinaty follows the structure of a complete urban system.

Housing is distributed across neighbourhoods and linked with sports clubs, schools, healthcare facilities, commercial centres and an administration hub responsible for operations and maintenance. It is one of the country’s largest privately developed urban communities, and for many years has served as a case study of TMG’s approach to building fully serviced environments rather than isolated compounds.

Since Madinaty, TMG has spearheaded a number of other mega projects across the country, including some at highly strategic locations: from the New Capital all the way to the North Coast.

SouthMED: A Multi-Phase Development on the North Coast

SouthMED represents TMG’s largest recent investment announcement in Egypt. The project, which went viral following a marketing campaign involving Sylvestor Stallone, covers roughly 23 million square metres at kilometre 165 of the Alexandria–Matrouh Road and is designed as a year-round Mediterranean destination. Its master plan includes residential zones, hospitality assets, retail areas and supporting infrastructure.

The project’s scale positions it among the most significant private-sector coastal developments currently underway in Egypt. It aligns with a broader national strategy to expand tourism capacity, diversify coastal offerings beyond seasonal demand and attract long-term domestic and foreign investment. The multi-phase nature of SouthMED means that infrastructure delivery and sustained capital deployment will be central to its execution.

Privado: A Distinct Residential Offering Within Madinaty

Privado, situated within the wider Madinaty master plan, serves as a differentiated residential district with a more private and contained layout, unlike Madinaty. It benefits from its proximity to the broader city’s service network while offering an alternative product type targeted at buyers seeking controlled density and curated landscaping.

From a business perspective, Privado illustrates TMG’s strategy of segmenting demand within its large projects by introducing districts that appeal to different price points and lifestyle preferences, increasing absorption rates without expanding beyond the existing land bank.

Noor: A Smart-City Model Adjacent to the New Administrative Capital

Noor is TMG’s principal development opposite the New Administrative Capital (now named the New Capital). Spanning around 5,000 feddans, it has been positioned by the company as Egypt’s first integrated private-sector smart city. Its design incorporates digital management systems, technology-enabled services and sustainable planning elements.

Noor aligns with the state’s focus on establishing fourth-generation cities, and its location gives it direct access to the administrative and commercial districts under construction in the New Capital. The project is expected to attract long-term demand from residents working in governmental and private-sector institutions relocating to the area.

TMG’s Global Expansion: Oman and Saudi Arabia

Beyond Egypt, TMG is actively advancing major projects that extend its integrated-urban development model to regional markets.

In Oman, the company announced its entry into the Muscat market with two significant developments in and around Sultan Haitham City and the Seeb coastline. Collectively known as Jood and Yamal, these projects span approximately 4.9 million square metres and will introduce around 15,000 residential units to the Omani capital’s real-estate landscape. The Jood project is designed as a modern residential community within a new urban hub, with green spaces, commercial activity and community facilities integrated into its master plan. Yamal, set along the Seeb waterfront, is intended as a luxury coastal destination combining residential units with beachfront and leisure amenities. Together these developments reflect a broader expansion strategy underpinned by the Sultanate’s urban growth objectives and national development plans, as well as TMG’s intention to broaden its portfolio outside Egypt.

In Saudi Arabia, TMG is developing Banan Al Riyadh, a large-scale residential community in northeast Riyadh’s Al-Fursan neighbourhood. The development covers roughly 10 million square metres and is planned to accommodate over 120,000 residents within a fully integrated city framework. Residential units, including apartments and villas, will be supported by essential services such as healthcare, education, commercial areas, sports and recreation, as well as smart city features and administrative systems for ongoing management. The project was developed in partnership with the Saudi National Housing Company as part of broader efforts to align with Saudi Vision 2030 and expand integrated living environments in rapidly growing suburban areas. Construction work on tens of thousands of residential units is underway, with early phases advancing according to scheduled timelines.

Beyond Mega Real Estate Projects

TMG’s portfolio also extends into hospitality, where it is among the largest hotel owners and operators in the country. The group’s assets include the Four Seasons Nile Plaza, Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh and Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano, as well as high-end branded residences such as the Four Seasons Private Residences New Cairo Capital at Madinaty and residences in Sharm El Sheikh. These properties contribute to Egypt’s premium tourism segment and position TMG as a recurring player in the luxury hospitality market.

Integrated living, meanwhile, continues to define the group’s strategy. In Madinaty, the Open Air Mall spans more than 400,000 square metres, offering one of the largest shopping and entertainment destinations in the region. The city also houses extensive sports and social facilities through the Madinaty Sporting Club, while similar clubs operate in Al Rehab and other TMG developments. These amenities have become a central part of how the company markets its communities, framing them not only as residential choices but as lifestyle environments.

TMG’s Market Position and Strategic Outlook

TMG’s trajectory reflects wider trends in Egypt’s urban development, where large-scale planned communities have become an alternative to informal expansion and congested urban centres. The scale of the group’s projects means that delivery schedules, infrastructure connections and long-term management will continue to be key issues for residents and policymakers alike.

As with any mega-development, questions around inclusivity, accessibility and environmental sustainability remain points of discussion, particularly as demand grows for housing that accommodates a wider cross-section of Egyptians. Even so, TMG’s footprint across Cairo and the North Coast shows how deeply its model of integrated planning has shaped the country’s real-estate market. From Madinaty and Celia to Noor and SouthMED, the group continues to position itself at the centre of Egypt’s push toward new cities, diversified tourism offerings and mixed-use communities.

Whether these developments ultimately deliver on their full potential will depend on long-term execution, but their scale ensures that TMG will remain a major player in defining Egypt’s built environment for years to come.