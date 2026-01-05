//Skip to content
28 People Rescued After Tourist Boat Runs Aground in Marsa Alam

January 5, 2026

 

On Monday, 5 January, Egyptian authorities in the Red Sea Governorate rescued 28 passengers from drowning after a tourist boat got stuck near the shore at Marsa Alam. 

The Red Sea Operations Room received a report that the tourist safari boat ran aground while it was on a diving trip near Hamata Marina in the southern part of Marsa Alam, and officials are now investigating the accident. 

The boat was about 4 nautical miles from the beach when the incident occurred. It carried 20 foreign tourists from different countries, as well as 8 Egyptians, including crew members and diving instructors.

Incidents like this can happen for several reasons, especially during diving in the Red Sea. Tourist boats may run aground due to shallow waters, strong currents, or navigation errors, particularly near marinas and coral reef areas. 

In some cases, limited visibility, weather changes, or technical issues with the boat can also contribute.

