Five Injured in Giza After Driver Attempts to Flee Crowd Angry Over Israeli Stickers

Five people were injured after a driver rammed into pedestrians while attempting to flee a crowd in the Tourist Street area of Kerdasa, Giza, according to security sources, as reported by Al Masry Al-Youm.

The incident occurred when a 35-year-old agricultural engineer was driving a Jeep SUV through the area. Witnesses said passersby confronted the driver after noticing stickers bearing Israeli symbols on the vehicle. A verbal dispute escalated, with residents surrounding the car.

As tensions rose, the driver attempted to escape, accelerating through the crowd and hitting around five people, causing various injuries. The injured were transferred to Qasr El‑Aini Hospital for treatment.

Residents pursued the vehicle and managed to block it using another car before security forces from the Giza Security Directorate intervened. Police detained the driver to prevent further escalation and impounded the vehicle.

The Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the incident. Prosecutors ordered the seizure and review of CCTV footage from surrounding shops to determine how the altercation began and assess responsibility for the injuries.

A technical inspection of the vehicle was also ordered, including examination of the stickers found on it, while authorities are awaiting medical reports on the injured individuals before questioning them. The driver is expected to be interrogated regarding the circumstances of the incident and his reasons for placing the stickers on the vehicle.