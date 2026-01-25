Cairo Book Fair Welcomes Readers and Honors Literary Giants

The 57th Cairo International Book Fair officially opened on 21 January and welcomed visitors of all ages at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo starting Thursday, 22 January.

The event is scheduled to run through 3 February, according to the organizers’ published timetable.

This year, Romania is the fair’s guest of honor, presenting a rich cultural program that includes panels, exhibitions, artistic and literary events, and readings that engage with contemporary Egyptian literature.

Alongside its international spotlight, the fair also celebrates Egypt’s own literary heritage. In the children’s book section, Egyptian painter Mohieddine Ellabbad is being honored for his influential role in promoting reading among younger generations.

The 57th Cairo International Book Fair also pays tribute to Egypt’s literary giants.

Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz serves as the official honoree, recognized for his enduring contributions to literature and his role in shaping Egypt’s cultural identity on the global stage.

Guided by this year’s theme, “National Identity,” the fair focuses on key figures in Egyptian cultural history, marking 20 years since Mahfouz’s passing, the centenaries of novelist Edwar al-Kharrat, musician Zakaria Ibrahim, painter Saif Wanly, and director Youssef Chahine, ten years since the death of poet Farouk Shousha, and 70 years since the passing of writer Ahmed Amin.

Marking 70 years since the nationalization of the Suez Canal and a century since the advent of television in Egypt, the event draws attention to the role of Egyptian drama and Qur’anic recitation schools as essential components of the nation’s cultural identity.

For the first time, the fair has introduced two dedicated halls within its exhibition spaces exclusively for book signings and discussions, in line with international fair standards, providing visitors a direct opportunity to engage with authors.

Additionally, the exhibition welcomes some of the most celebrated figures in contemporary Arab literature and ideology, authors whose works have shaped generations.

Among the highlights of this year’s program is Adonis, a Syrian poet and thinker widely regarded as a pillar of modernist Arab poetry. Known for exploring the tensions between permanence and change in Arab culture, his key works include Songs of Mihyar of Damascus and The Static and the Dynamic.

The fair features Waciny Laredj, the Algerian novelist and professor at the Sorbonne and the University of Algiers, whose work has shaped contemporary Arab fiction. His award-winning novels blend history, memory, and linguistic experimentation, with notable works including Kitab El-Amir: Masalek Abwab El-Hadid (The Prince’s Book: The Paths of the Wooden Gates, 2003), and Mamlakat al-farashah (Butterfly Kingdom, 2013).

The exhibition brings together other prominent voices in contemporary Arab literature. Ibrahim Nasrallah, the Palestinian-Jordanian writer, poet, and visual artist, is best known for his ambitious “Palestinian Comedy” project, which chronicles 250 years of Palestinian history through fiction. Winner of the 2018 International Prize for Arabic Fiction, his major works include Zaman El-Khuyoul El-Bayda (Time of White Horses, 2007), Harb El-Kalb El-Thanya (The Second Dog War, 2016), and Qanadeel Malek El-Jaleel (Lanterns of the King of Galilee, 2011).

Joining him is Anaam Kachachi, the Iraqi journalist and novelist based in Paris, celebrated for narratives that capture Iraq’s social and political transformations through deeply human stories. Frequently shortlisted for the Arabic Booker Prize, her key titles include The American Granddaughter, Tashari, and French Wine.

The fair also acknowledges Lebanese poet Chawki Bazih, whose work combines lyrical sensitivity with a socially engaged voice. He has won the Souq Okaz Award for Arabic Poetry and the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award for poetry. Notable works include Anawen Saree’a Le Watan Maqtoul (Quick Titles for a Murdered Time, 1978) and Qomssan Youssef (Joseph’s Shirts, 1996).

Finally, Moroccan poet and novelist Hassan Najmi, former president of the Union of Moroccan Writers, has been a major cultural force in Morocco and the Arab world. His work spans poetry, fiction, and literary criticism, and he has contributed significantly to documenting Moroccan folk arts.

For visitors, the Book Fair management has introduced online ticket booking to ease entry. Tickets can be booked through the official link.

After booking, visitors will receive an electronic ticket that can be used for entry, either printed or saved on a mobile device.