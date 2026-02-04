//Skip to content
Aswan Named D-8 Tourism City of the Year for 2026

February 4, 2026
Aswan has been named the Developing-8 (D-8) Organisation for Economic Cooperation’s Tourism City of the Year for 2026 after securing the highest number of votes from member states on Monday, 2 February.

Founded in 1997, the D-8 Organisation promotes economic cooperation among its members across several sectors, including tourism. The group includes Egypt, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, representing a combined population of more than 1.2 billion people.

The southern Egyptian city won the title for the second consecutive year, competing against three other nominated cities from Azerbaijan, Iran, and Pakistan.

The selection followed a joint effort by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which submitted a detailed nomination file highlighting Aswan’s tourism infrastructure, heritage sites, and cultural attractions, alongside promotional materials showcasing the city’s potential.

Officials said the award reflects Aswan’s historical and cultural significance as well as its growing reputation as a key tourist destination, adding that the recognition is expected to encourage more travel to both Aswan and Egypt from across D-8 countries. 

Aswan is one of Egypt’s most historic and popular tourist destinations, located on the eastern bank of the Nile in southern Egypt. Known since ancient times as a gateway between Egypt and Africa.

