Egypt Set to Launch Its Largest Gas Drilling Program in the Mediterranean for 2026

Egypt is set to implement its largest gas drilling program in the Mediterranean in 2026. The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi announced during his visit to Shell’s new offshore operations in the West Meina area, located in North East Amriya off Egypt’s northern coast, on Tuesday, 17 February.

Minister Badawi then inspected the STENA ICEMAX drillship, where drilling of the first production well is set to commence and is projected to begin initial production by the end of 2026, with an expected output of approximately 160 million cubic feet of gas per day and 1,900 barrels of condensate.

Additionally, Badawi emphasized that this initiative reflects the ministry’s effective incentive policies designed to encourage investment and bolster production capabilities, thus reducing Egypt’s reliance on gas imports and securing local gas supplies.

Dalia El Gabry, Chair of Shell Egypt, highlighted that this new phase of their Mediterranean drilling strategy aims to accelerate the development of the West Meina field while also pursuing exploratory drilling for additional resources.

She noted that the increased foreign investment in Egypt’s petroleum sector indicates a growing confidence in the government’s modern strategies and improved investment climate.

Badawi also noted that recent policy adjustments by the ministry emphasize credibility and mutual benefit to attract international investment.

The focus is on three core objectives: increasing production capacity, reducing import dependency, and ensuring domestic supply reliability. This strategic framework has drawn sustained interest from major international oil companies (IOCs), including Shell, Eni, BP, and Chevron, all of which maintain active operations across Egyptian offshore blocks.