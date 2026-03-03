US Consulate in Dubai Targeted by Drone Attack

Smoke was seen rising near the United States Consulate in Dubai following what authorities described as a “drone-related incident,” marking the latest development in the rapidly escalating regional confrontation.

Videos circulating on social media, later verified by Al Jazeera, showed smoke in the vicinity of the diplomatic compound.

Shortly after, the Dubai Media Office confirmed that emergency services had responded to a fire near the US Consulate.

“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained,” the media office said in a statement. “Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported.”

A local resident from Bur Dubai shared this video. I was told that it is allegedly a U.S. consulate that has been hit. pic.twitter.com/1LNx9yro7h — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 3, 2026

No further details were provided regarding the origin of the drone or whether the consulate building itself was directly struck.

US Embassy in Riyadh Also Targeted

The Dubai incident comes the same day after Saudi Arabia confirmed that drones targeted the US Embassy in Riyadh, causing minor material damage but no casualties. Saudi air defenses also intercepted additional drones near Riyadh and Al Kharj, according to official statements.

Those incidents followed coordinated US Israeli strikes inside Iran in late February, which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, a series of retaliatory actions attributed to Iran have unfolded across the region, including drone and missile interceptions in multiple Gulf states.

The United States has signaled it may retaliate further following attacks on its diplomatic facilities and reported casualties among US service members in related incidents.