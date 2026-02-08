Tiffany Trump Explores Luxor’s Ancient Landmarks During Egypt Visit

Luxor welcomed Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, 7 February, as she toured some of Egypt’s most significant archaeological sites, accompanied by her husband, businessman Michael Boulos.

The couple arrived in Luxor on Friday, 6, February, and began their tour the following morning with a visit to Gaza’s West Bank, according to Dr. Mahmoud Moussa, Director of Qurna Antiquities, speaking to Nogoum FM.

The visit began on Luxor’s West Bank at the Valley of the Kings, where the couple toured a number of royal tombs, including that of Tutankhamun.They then headed to the Temple of Hatshepsut at Deir el-Bahari, followed by a stop at the tomb of Queen Nefertari, known for its well-preserved wall paintings.

The tour wrapped up on the East Bank with a visit to the Karnak Temple complex. Dr. Abdel Khaleq Abdel Hamid Helmy, Director General of Karnak Antiquities, noted that Tiffany Trump expressed awe at the grandeur of the site, asking questions about the construction of the temple, the transportation of the massive stones, and the efforts involved in its creation. Their visit, initially scheduled to be brief, extended as their interest deepened.

Before leaving, Tiffany Trump remarked that she hoped to return to Luxor, echoing the sentiments of many visitors who are drawn to the city’s remarkable historical and cultural treasures.

Tiffany Trump is the youngest daughter of US President Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, and graduated from Georgetown Law School in 2020; she is married to American businessman Michael Boulos, who comes from a Lebanese family with business interests in Nigeria.