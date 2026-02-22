Egyptian Prime Minister Ramps Up Efforts to Protect Agricultural Land Amid Food Security Concerns

During the inaugural meeting of the newly formed Board of Governors on Saturday, 21 February, Madbouly emphasized that the preservation of every acre of farmland is no longer just an administrative choice but a vital national obligation.

He mandated that utilities be disconnected from any site within 48 hours of detecting illegal construction, insisting that actions to remove such structures be taken while they are still in the foundation stage.

To ensure compliance, the cabinet has introduced four mandatory performance indicators that local officials will be measured against on a monthly basis.

These metrics include the speed of detecting encroachments, the timeline for executing removal orders, the frequency of repeated violations in specific areas, and the total net loss of agricultural land.

As Ramadan approaches, the Prime Minister tasked governors with daily personal monitoring of essential commodity availability and price stability, stressing the importance of coordination with regulatory agencies to prevent monopolistic practices and unjustified price hikes.

Each governorate is required to submit weekly reports detailing the status of commodities, implemented interventions, and existing challenges, emphasizing a hands-on approach to governance.

“The citizen is waiting for a direct impact on the ground. Therefore, our basic criterion will be what is actually achieved, not what is presented on paper,” Madbouly remarked. He further directed each governor to identify three urgent issues within their jurisdictions and develop clear action plans for timely results.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of fostering a “positive partnership” between the executive and legislative branches, encouraging regular meetings with members of the House of Representatives and the Senate to discuss pressing public issues.

He emphasized that the Unified Government Complaints System should serve as an “early diagnostic tool” for identifying recurring grievances and proactively intervening before they escalate.

Madbouly’s directives come amid ongoing concerns about urban encroachment on agricultural land, which is increasingly viewed as a significant threat to Egypt’s food security.