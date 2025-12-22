Egypt Partners with Taj Hotels to Revive Historic Continental Hotel

On Sunday, 21 December, Egypt officially signed a management and operation agreement with India’s luxury hotel brand, Taj Hotels, to restore and reopen the Continental Hotel in downtown Cairo. The agreement, finalized at the cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimy, and India’s Ambassador to Egypt Suresh Reddy. The deal will see Taj Hotels manage the Continental Hotel, which was originally built in the 19th century. The goal is to transform it into a five-star establishment with approximately 300 rooms, up from 176 rooms, while retaining its vintage architectural aesthetic. According to Madbouly, this project exemplifies a successful public-private partnership aimed at revitalizing heritage areas and improving Cairo’s global tourism standing. Minister Shimy added that the restoration of the Continental Hotel preserves its heritage while meeting international hotel standards. Historically, the Continental Hotel hosted foreign dignitaries during Khedive Ismail’s celebrations for the Suez Canal’s inauguration. After extensive renovations and a redevelopment plan initiated in 2018, the government aims to restore the hotel to its former glory, investing a total of EGP 1.7 billion (USD 35 million)…



