Why Is Polygamy Still Being Normalized on Egyptian Television?

What does it really mean to be a ‘man’ in modern society today? For many young men today, the answer is far from simple. To be a ‘man’, for some, requires meeting a long checklist of beliefs, wealth status, and even physical features; it is almost like creating a digital character in a video game. In recent years, the ‘manly’ character has permeated pop culture and become so ingrained in young boys’ lives that there is now a term for it, dubbed the “manosphere.” The online milieu, where a man openly boasts about dominating women and manifests certain aggressive tendencies, such as aggression, excessive wealth, and unchecked power, promotes unhealthy and rigid masculinity norms. Inside the world of the manosphere, manfluencers, another term for male influencers such as Andrew Tate, promote a fantasy in which young boys are led to believe that becoming a ‘real man’ requires flaunting excessive wealth and material possessions, while also disrespecting and controlling women through demeaning attitudes. Tate’s fantasy-driven portrayal of masculinity has grown so dangerous that British schools have been compelled to develop policies directly responding to his misogynistic ideology. His influence not…



