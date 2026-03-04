US Keeps Egypt at ‘Exercise Increased Caution’, Revising Earlier Call for Americans to Leave

As of 3 March 2026, the Trump Administration underscored its commitment to ensuring the safety of Americans worldwide by issuing a precautionary message regarding the situation in the Middle East.

The State Department elevated the advisory levels for Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to Level 3: “Reconsider Travel.” Meanwhile, Egypt remains at Level 2: “Exercise Increased Caution,” with the Department noting that the overall assessment of the security situation there has not changed.

The updated travel guidelines emphasize that US citizens in the region should remain vigilant and stay informed about security conditions. Citizens are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time alerts and updates directly from the nearest US embassy or consulate.

For those requiring consular assistance, the State Department has made it clear that help is available 24/7 via dedicated phone lines.

This latest advisory comes as prior warnings that encouraged US citizens to depart from 14 Middle Eastern countries, including those with severe travel restrictions designated as Level 4: “Do Not Travel.”

This category includes nations such as Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, highlighting the heightened risks associated with travel to these areas.

Latest Updates

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday 4 March the launch of 230 drones targeting US military facilities in the Middle East, including bases in northern Iraq and Kuwait, marking a significant escalation in their operations amid ongoing tensions with Gulf Arab states following US-Israeli strikes.

The attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including the death of an 11-year-old girl in Kuwait from falling shrapnel. Additional drone strikes hit a logistical facility near the US embassy in Baghdad and targeted military installations in Erbil.

Iran’s attacks come follow coordinated US Israeli strikes inside Iran in late February, which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.