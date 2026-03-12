Egypt Declares 19 March Start of Eid al-Fitr Holiday

Egypt has declared the period from Thursday, 19 March to Monday, 23 March 2026 an official paid holiday for Eid al-Fitr, according to an official government statement issued on Wednesday, 11 March. The decision was announced in a decree by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, stating that the holiday will apply to employees working in ministries, government agencies, public authorities, local administration units, as well as public sector and public business sector companies. Eid al-Fitr is often referred to in Arabic as Eid al-Seghir, meaning the “Smaller Feast.” The three-day holiday marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, and is typically celebrated with special prayers, family gatherings, and festive meals. In Egypt, the holiday is one of the most widely observed national celebrations, with many families gathering for meals, exchanging visits, and children receiving small gifts or money known locally as eidiya, a traditional cash gift given to children by relatives during Eid….



