Egypt Launches First Phase of East Nile Monorail on Wednesday

Egypt’s Ministry of Transport announced that the first phase of the East Nile Monorail will open to passengers this Wednesday, 6 May, running daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The line will connect El-Moshir Tantawi Station in Nasr City to Justice City Station in the New Administrative Capital, offering a direct link between New Cairo and the capital for residents and government employees alike.

The first phase covers 16 stations, including El-Moshir Tantawi, One Ninety, Air Force Hospital, Al-Narges, Al-Mustathmereen district, Lotus Station, Golden Square, Beit Al-Watan, Al Fattah Al Alim Mosque, R1 District, R2 District, Finance and Business, The city of Arts and Culture, Government District, Misr Mosque, and Justice City.

The line integrates with existing transit infrastructure, connecting with the Light Rail Transit (LRT) at the City of Arts and Culture Station, with a future link to Metro Line 6 planned at Al-Narges Station.

Each station features staircases and escalators, as well as internal and external elevators. Dedicated pathways, tactile maps, and visual guidance systems have been installed throughout ticketing halls and platforms for passengers with disabilities, with designated wheelchair spaces inside the carriages fitted with safety restraints.

The monorail trains run on electricity, reducing both noise and emissions. Carriages are fully air-conditioned and equipped with surveillance cameras, liquid crystal display (LCD) screens displaying journey information and advertisements, and overhead displays above doors alerting passengers to upcoming stations.

The line is designed to ease access across New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital, connecting residential neighborhoods with conference centers, hospitals, hotels, shopping malls, universities, corporate headquarters, and sports clubs.