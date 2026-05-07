Egypt Orders Cheaper Internet and Mobile Packages

Egypt’s National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has ordered telecom operators to introduce cheaper internet and mobile packages on Wednesday, 6 May, in a move aimed at expanding digital access, even as it simultaneously approved selective price increases of between 9 percent and 15 percent on other services.

Under the new directive, fixed internet providers must offer an entry-level package priced at LE 150 (around USD 2.80) per month, down from the current market floor of LE 210 (around USD 3.90). On the mobile side, a new LE 5 (around USD 0.09) data package will be introduced, replacing the cheapest available option, which currently costs around LE 13 (around USD 0.24).

The NTRA also announced that all government and educational websites will remain freely accessible on both fixed and mobile networks, even after users exhaust their monthly data allowances, which is a measure designed to ensure public services remain reachable regardless of a subscriber’s usage or income level.

The regulator cited a surge in demand for the pricing changes on the higher end, noting that fixed internet consumption rose by 36 percent over the past 12 months alone. That growth, it said, is straining networks and requires urgent investment in infrastructure expansion and modernisation.

Over the past few months, there have been a range of economic pressures squeezing operators, such as exchange rate volatility, higher electricity and fuel costs, rising labour expenses, and elevated global shipping costs driven by ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Prices for electronic components and specialist telecom equipment used in network upgrades have also risen sharply.

To offset rising prices, a dual approach is considered necessary by offering lower-cost consumer tiers alongside targeted price increases to balance affordability with long-term network sustainability.