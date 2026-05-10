France’s Macron Goes for a Morning Jog in Alexandria

In a refreshingly casual moment that is currently trending on Egyptian social media, France’s President Emmanuel Macron was spotted enjoying a relaxed morning run through the bustling streets of Alexandria on Sunday, 10 May.

Video footage circulating widely shows Macron jogging along Khaled Ibn Al-Walid Street toward Al-Essawy Street, blending in with everyday life as traffic and pedestrians carried on normally around him.

There were also no massive motorcades or blocked roads.

This comes right after Macron inaugurated the new headquarters of Université Senghor in Borg El Arab, part of his official visit to Egypt, strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties between France and Egypt.

The visit also included warm moments with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi along the Alexandria Corniche and at historic sites, such as the citadel, underscoring the friendship between the two nations.

This is not the first visit to Egypt by Macron. Last April, Macron received a warm reception in Cairo as he began a three-day official visit to Egypt, joining President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi for a stroll through the historic Khan El-Khalili district.

The two leaders walked through Al-Hussein Square and paused outside the Al-Hussein Mosque, where crowds greeted them.