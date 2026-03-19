Egypt Orders Early Closures and Reduced Lighting as Energy Costs Surge

Egypt has announced a new set of emergency energy-saving measures, ordering earlier closing times for shops, malls, restaurants, and cafes, reducing public lighting, and preparing shorter in-office hours for government employees as the country grapples with rising energy costs linked to regional conflict.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on 18 March that commercial establishments will close at 9 PM for one month starting 28 March, with Friday and Saturday closures extended to 10 PM. Street lighting will be reduced to minimum levels, while roadside advertising lights will be switched off. Government offices will also close at 6 PM after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, with some administrative work to continue remotely.

Egypt Facing Energy Crisis

The measures come as Egypt faces a sharp jump in its energy import bill. According to Madbouly, the country’s monthly natural gas import costs have risen from USD 560 million before the outbreak of the regional war to USD 1.65 billion for the same volume. He also said oil prices climbed from USD 69 a barrel before the conflict to as high as USD 108.5, while diesel and liquefied petroleum gas have also seen steep increases.

In practical terms, that has left Egypt paying roughly double, and in some cases up to 2.5 times, its previous monthly energy bill, adding further pressure to an economy already dealing with debt, inflation, and a reliance on imported fuel. Reuters also reported that Egypt’s vulnerability has been compounded by declining domestic gas production in recent years, making it more exposed to regional supply shocks and global price swings.

Madbouly said the government had been preparing for the possibility of a prolonged regional shock and was now trying to limit the fallout without causing new shortages or triggering another wave of inflation. He said diesel-intensive projects would be postponed for one month, with a possible extension depending on how the situation develops. At the same time, the government is studying whether some public-sector employees could work from home one or two days a week, though essential services would remain fully on site.

The announcement marks a return to state-led conservation measures that many Egyptians have become familiar with during periods of economic strain. But this time, the trigger is not just domestic pressure. It is also the wider regional war and the risk that continued escalation could send energy prices even higher. Madbouly warned that some projections now suggest oil could climb to between USD 150 and USD 200 a barrel if the conflict worsens.

For households and businesses, the immediate effect will be felt in daily routines, especially with Eid approaching. For the government, the challenge is larger: how to curb consumption, protect foreign currency reserves, and keep the economy functioning at a time when external shocks are becoming harder to absorb.