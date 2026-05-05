Egypt Condemns Drone, Missile Attacks on UAE, Warns of Regional Escalation

Egypt has condemned drone and missile attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah and left several people injured, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, 4 May.

The ministry said Egypt expresses its full solidarity with the UAE and supports the measures it is taking to protect its sovereignty and resources, while rejecting any actions aimed at targeting civilians or destabilising the Arab Gulf region.

It warned that the attacks represent a dangerous escalation that could undermine efforts to de-escalate tensions, describing them as a violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has raised concerns over the security of energy infrastructure and key shipping routes in the Gulf.

Egyptian officials have previously stressed the need for diplomatic solutions to prevent further instability across the region