Egypt Declares 25 April Public Holiday for Sinai Liberation Day

Egypt has declared Saturday 25 April an official paid public holiday to mark Sinai Liberation Day, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Sunday 20 April.

The decision applies to employees across ministries, government entities, public authorities, local administration units, as well as public sector and state-owned companies.

Sinai Liberation Day is observed annually on 25 April, commemorating the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Sinai Peninsula in 1982 and the restoration of Egyptian sovereignty over the territory under the Egypt–Israel peace treaty.

The day remains one of Egypt’s key national occasions, symbolising the end of years of occupation following the 1967 war and the culmination of diplomatic and military efforts to regain the peninsula.