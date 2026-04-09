Arab Mama–Son Love: An Ode to the Arab Mother

No matter how far one scrolls online, it tends to usually be the same kind of predictable content: a product being sold, a news update, or an influencer displaying their talent or lifestyle.

Yet amid these scattered, noisy pieces, one often comes across more human moments; ones that make us smile, laugh, or feel even the slightest stir of emotion.

Few creators understand this better than Ossama Fal, the Moroccan dancer, model, actor, and creative director whose videos with his mother have quickly gone viral online for their unscripted tenderness.

Set against a cozy backdrop of Arab-style décor, full of warm colors, patterned fabrics, and that familiar look of lived-in homes where family always gathered, Fal and his mother share something light and joyful.

They dance together, laughing as they switch between different outfits and playful personas, almost like they are stepping into little stories of their own. There is a sense of ease and fun in the way they move, teasing and expressing that special bond between a mother and her son.

While the videos have gone so viral that many have begun recreating them, Fal explains they were never meant to exist solely online. They were meant to be carried into real life and into moments between parents and their children, where there is still room to laugh together.

“Beyond the trend, my real goal is to bring parents and children closer in a fun, modern way,” Fal tells Egyptian Streets.

“I don’t see my mother only as a parent, but as my closest friend. We share an open, honest relationship, and she has stood by me in everything I’ve chosen to pursue,” he says.

An Ode to the Arab Mother

Even among the dance moves and playful stories in his videos, what Fal truly captures is the tender heart of Arab life; the playful moments that shape Arab households but rarely appear online.

This sense of warmth and connection has been a part of him since his earliest childhood. Raised in Hssibou, a simple, humble seaside neighborhood in Morocco, Fal grew up with the waters as his playground. It schooled him and raised him, shaping him into a lifeguard, a swim instructor, and a surf coach long before any camera found him.

And even before all of that, there was his love for movement. A fascination with the way the body could move, express, and speak before words ever formed. It became his deepest passion, and over time, his most natural language, the one that never needed explaining.

“Movement has always been part of who I am,” Fal says. “That drive to move and express has always lived within me.”

Like many young people in the Arab world, convincing his parents to support his path as an artist was not easy. Yet their encouragement became the driving force behind his work, inspiring him to create as a way of honoring their belief in him.

“Having both of my parents beside me has played a defining role in shaping the artist I’ve become today,” he says.

To honor his parents, Fal developed a simple idea rooted in the two things he loves most: his mother, and his passion for dance and music.

The videos came together more spontaneously than through careful planning. It all started one day when Fal decided to create content with his mom.

“We already had a natural vibe, so it felt real,” he says. “I started using Latin music because it fills me with energy and joy, especially waking up to those rhythms. Artists like Bad Bunny were among my first choices, and people often told me I reminded them of him, which made it even more fun.”

Rather than focusing solely on Arab audiences, Fal blends Arab and Latin cultures in his work, reaching a broader audience while also tapping into the global popularity of artists like Bad Bunny.

“Arab and Latin cultures have always felt close to me,” he explains. “There are natural similarities in rhythm, expression, and energy. Even Moroccan music often carries beats and patterns that feel similar to Latin sounds.”

The creative process for Fal is deeply intuitive, guided more by feeling than by rigid planning. “I start by listening to a lot of music,” he explains, “until I find a track that captures the mood and energy I want to express.”

From there, he begins to visualize the entire video, from the movements to the outfits, the location, and even the small gestures that will bring it to life.

He carefully prepares the outfits, arranges the setting, and works with his mom to ensure their timing and expressions are perfectly in sync. “Filming is just the beginning,” he says.

“As soon as we wrap, I dive straight into editing, fine-tuning each moment to match the rhythm of the music and the emotion we want to convey. Everything I do is guided by feeling and authenticity.”

For Fal, if it does not feel real, it will not connect. And that is why he focuses on capturing moments that are alive, spontaneous, and full of heart, moments that show true connection and joy.

Today, it is easy to lose sight of the textures and details of local culture, especially when so much online content is dominated by global trends and visuals. For Fal, however, this is an opportunity to push back and provide a richer, more nuanced perspective, showing the depth and diversity of culture that often goes unseen.

“I think it’s really important to express culture online, especially today, when trends can make everything feel the same,” he says.

“Sharing your roots and identity adds originality and depth. For me, it’s also a way to tell my story and encourage others to embrace who they truly are.”