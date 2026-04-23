Egypt Cabinet Approves New Family Law for Christians

Egypt’s cabinet has approved a new draft law on Wednesday, 22 April, that will regulate family matters for Christian citizens, in a move aimed at improving and unifying existing rules.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that the draft law will now be sent to parliament for discussion and approval. The law is part of a wider plan by the government to reform family-related legislation in the country.

The proposed law focuses on important issues such as marriage, divorce, child custody, and inheritance. Officials say the goal is to create clear and unified rules for Christian communities, which have previously followed different regulations depending on their denomination.

Currently, family matters in Egypt are handled differently based on religion. The new draft is based on the constitution, which allows Christians to follow their own religious principles in personal status issues.

The government is also preparing two additional laws: one for Muslim personal status and another to establish a family support fund. These laws are expected to be submitted to parliament in stages.

One of the main challenges in the current system is the lack of unified rules across different Christian denominations, which often leads to legal confusion and delays in court cases.

In some instances, individuals face difficulties obtaining a divorce due to strict conditions set by church regulations, leaving couples in prolonged disputes. There are also concerns about inconsistent rulings on child custody and alimony, as well as gaps in how certain family disputes are handled by civil courts versus religious authorities. These loopholes have created uncertainty for many families and highlighted the need for clearer, more consistent legislation.