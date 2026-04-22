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Egypt Declares 7 May Public Holiday for Labor Day

April 22, 2026
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Egypt has declared Thursday 7 May an official paid public holiday in observance of Labor Day, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Wednesday, 22 April.

The holiday will replace Friday 1 May, the official date of Labor Day, as part of the government’s practice of shifting public holidays to weekdays.

The decision applies to employees in ministries, government entities, public authorities, local administration units, as well as public sector, public business sector, and private sector workers.

Labor Day, observed annually on 1 May, recognises the contributions of workers and is marked in many countries around the world.

Egypt has a long history of marking Labor Day with official ceremonies and state recognition of workers’ contributions, with annual celebrations typically attended by government officials and labour representatives.

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