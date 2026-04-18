Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Again, Saying It Will Remain Shut Until US Blockade Is Lifted

Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz on 18 April, reversing a brief reopening of the critical maritime corridor after the United States refused to lift its blockade on Iranian ports. Iranian military authorities confirmed on Saturday that the strait has been returned to what they described as its “previous status,” placing it under strict supervision by the country’s armed forces. The decision came just hours after a short-lived window during which commercial vessels were allowed to pass through the strategic waterway. The strait, a critical artery for global energy supplies, typically carries around 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports. Its repeated closure has sent shockwaves through maritime traffic and energy markets, reversing earlier optimism sparked by a temporary reopening tied to a ceasefire in Lebanon. US President Donald Trump maintained that a broader peace deal with Iran was “very close,” despite the renewed disruption. His comments followed a wave of optimism on Friday, when Tehran briefly reopened the strait after a ceasefire agreement aimed at halting Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah. However, Washington’s insistence on maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian ports until…



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