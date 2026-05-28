Egypt Tourist Arrivals Rise in Early 2026 by 15.6%

Egypt’s tourism sector carried its 2025 momentum into the opening months of 2026, with international arrivals rising through the first quarter before slightly losing pace in April, according to figures released by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

International tourist arrivals increased by 15.6 percent in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said. The Ministry has separately put first-quarter arrivals at around 5.6 million, against roughly 3.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, with tourism revenues approaching 5.1 billion US dollars over the January to March period, up from 3.8 billion dollars a year earlier.

The first-quarter gains came during a period of regional instability. The Iran war, which began in late February and escalated through March, disrupted air travel across much of the Middle East. Egypt kept its airspace open and EgyptAir continued operating to most destinations, and several regional carriers rerouted flights through Egyptian airports. Fathy said that redirected traffic contributed to the rise in arrivals during the quarter.

That advantage did not hold into the spring. Arrivals in April fell by approximately 16 percent year on year, the Minister said, a decline he attributed to the same regional tensions that had earlier worked in Egypt’s favour. The result is a first four months of 2026 in which strong early growth was partly offset by a softer April, leaving the period ahead The result is a first four months of 2026 in which strong early growth was partly offset by a softer April, leaving the period ahead of last year overall but below the pace set in the first quarter alone.

Fathy has acknowledged the headwinds directly, citing rising fuel prices and decisions by some airlines to reduce flight frequencies. In response, the Ministry has updated its aviation incentive programme and introduced measures intended to sustain flight operations and protect existing routes.

The 2026 figures follow a record year. Egypt received close to 19 million tourists in 2025, a 21 percent increase on 2024 and the highest annual total on record. The government has attributed that performance to improved security, a weaker Egyptian pound that lowered costs for foreign visitors, and the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza plateau in November 2025. The museum, which houses the full Tutankhamun collection, has become a central feature of Egypt’s cultural tourism offering and is expected to support longer stays and higher spending in the Cairo region.

For 2026, Egypt is targeting around 21 million arrivals, a rise of roughly 10.5 percent on 2025. The longer-term goal remains 30 million visitors annually by 2030. Reaching those figures will depend on factors only partly within the government’s control, including the stability of the wider region and the willingness of international carriers to maintain capacity into Egyptian airports.

Officials have framed the early-2026 data as evidence that the sector can absorb regional shocks while continuing to grow. The first four months tell a more divided story: a quarter in which Egypt benefited from being one of the few stable points in a disrupted region, followed by a month in which the same disruption began to weigh on its own bookings.