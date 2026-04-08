Egypt to End Paper Passport Cards at Cairo Airport from April 11

Egypt will cancel the use of paper passport cards for Egyptian passengers at Cairo International Airport starting Saturday 11 April, according to a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday 7 April.

The passport card system had been proposed earlier this year as part of efforts to speed up travel procedures and reduce waiting times for passengers. The paper form, long used in Egyptian airports, required travellers to fill in basic personal and flight details, including passport information and destination.

The move is part of broader government efforts to streamline travel procedures and expand the use of digital systems across airports.

Officials said the decision aims to reduce processing steps and improve the overall flow of passengers, in line with international aviation standards.

Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny said the measure reflects ongoing efforts to modernise airport services and enhance operational efficiency.

The shift is expected to simplify departure procedures for Egyptian travellers, as authorities continue to roll out digital solutions across the aviation sector.

The announcement comes as Egypt works to upgrade its transport infrastructure and improve the travel experience at major entry points, including Cairo International Airport.