Egypt Reaffirms Support for Syria’s Sovereignty in Cairo Talks with New Post-Assad Leadership

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed on Sunday, 3 May, Cairo’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during expanded talks in Cairo with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani.

Al-Shaibani’s visit marks the first by a Syrian foreign minister from the country’s new post-Assad leadership to Egypt. The meeting underscored a shared emphasis on restoring security and stability while protecting Syria’s unity.

Abdelatty said Cairo will continue to firmly reject what he described as blatant violations of Syrian sovereignty and reiterated Egypt’s full condemnation of those actions.

He also called on Israel to comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, stressing Egypt’s consistent position supporting the end of the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights.

During the discussions, Abdelatty emphasized that Egypt’s stance toward the Syrian crisis since its outbreak has been grounded in “clear principles” aimed at genuinely supporting efforts to restore security and stability without undermining Syria’s national cohesion.

The Egyptian foreign minister also highlighted the importance of safeguarding Syria’s national state institutions and rejecting any external interference in Syria’s internal affairs in a manner that aligns with Syrians’ legitimate demands for comprehensive internal stability.

Abdelatty further pointed to the need to intensify joint efforts to confront terrorism and extremism in all forms, address the issue of foreign fighters, and help ensure that Syria becomes a source of stability.

The talks also covered rapidly evolving regional developments, including the trajectory of the U.S.-Iran negotiations and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions. They further addressed the situation in Lebanon, with Abdelatty calling for coordinated regional and international efforts to prevent the region from sliding into broader conflicts and to support regional security and stability.

The meeting, attended by Egypt’s Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem and Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry Mohamed Nedal Alchaar, also focused on ways to strengthen bilateral ties, with Abdelatty stressing the deep historical, popular, and cultural connections between Egypt and Syria that reflect the alignment of the two peoples’ will throughout history.