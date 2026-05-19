Egypt Calls for End to Arms Flow to ‘Illegal Entities’ in Sudan During Talks With Spain

Badr Abdelatty called for an end to the flow of weapons to what he described as “illegal entities” in Sudan during political consultations with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares in Madrid on Monday, 18 May, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s support for Sudanese state institutions and stressed the need for coordinated regional and international efforts to reach a humanitarian truce and comprehensive ceasefire, paving the way for a Sudanese-led political process.

The Egyptian foreign minister also emphasized the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the conflict.

The war in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has triggered one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, displacing millions and causing widespread destruction across the country.

The consultations additionally touched on broader regional tensions, including developments in Gaza, Iran, and the Horn of Africa, with Abdelatty stressing the importance of diplomatic solutions and regional stability.

For his part, Albares praised Egypt’s role in regional de-escalation efforts and expressed Spain’s support for strengthening cooperation with Cairo on regional and international issues.

The war in Sudan erupted in April 2023 following escalating tensions between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.

Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, according to the United Nations, with aid agencies repeatedly warning of worsening famine and one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.