DJ Snake Turns Cairo’s Streets Into the Backdrop of New ‘Cairo Express’ Music Video

French-Algerian DJ and producer, DJ Snake, has released a new music video inspired by Cairo’s streets and Egypt’s mahraganat music scene, a genre that emerged in the capital’s working-class neighbourhoods and blends electronic music, hip-hop, folk influences, and auto-tuned vocals.

Released on Thursday, 4 June, “Cairo Express” attracted more than 400,000 views on YouTube within its first day.

Throughout the video, DJ Snake moves through a version of Cairo that feels both familiar and exaggerated. Packed alleyways, neighbourhood performers, and curious bystanders appear alongside more surreal scenes, creating a fast-paced portrait of the city’s energy and unpredictability.

Rather than focusing on landmarks or tourist attractions, the video draws on scenes associated with everyday life in Cairo. Children weave through narrow streets on bicycles, celebrations spill into public spaces, and residents become part of the action, reflecting the rhythm and spontaneity that inspired the track.

The music video also follows a fictional storyline in which DJ Snake hosts a street talent search while performing with a deliberately over-the-top band, adding a layer of humour to the scenes unfolding around him.

“Cairo Express” appears on Nomad, DJ Snake’s latest album, a 17-track project spanning genres including electronic dance music (EDM), reggaeton, rhythm and blues (R&B), Jersey house, and pop. Released in late 2025, the album debuted at number three on Spotify’s Top Album Debut Global chart.