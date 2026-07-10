Egyptian-American Creator Kareem Rahma Earns First Emmy Nomination for SubwayTakes

Egyptian-American comedian and creator Kareem Rahma has received his first Primetime Emmy nomination for his hit short-form interview series SubwayTakes.

The show was nominated in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series category at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards, marking a major milestone for the independently produced series, which has grown from a social media project into one of the internet’s most recognizable interview formats.

Born in Cairo before moving to the United States as a child, Rahma grew up in Minnesota and previously worked in media roles at major outlets including The New York Times and Vice before transitioning into comedy and digital content creation.

Launched in 2023, SubwayTakes features Rahma interviewing celebrities, creators, politicians, and public figures aboard New York City’s subway system using a MetroCard as a microphone. Each episode begins with a guest sharing a strong opinion or “take,” often leading to humorous, unexpected, and occasionally thought-provoking conversations between subway stops.

The series has featured a wide range of guests, including actors Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Cate Blanchett, and comedian Ramy Youssef, alongside politicians and internet personalities.

Reacting to the nomination on Instagram, Rahma described SubwayTakes as “one of the first ever homegrown independent series to make it to this level.”

“I am so proud of the team who has made this show possible,” he wrote. “Every single person who has touched this show has made it better with their energy and passion and I am so grateful to you all.”

Rahma also thanked viewers who had supported the series over the years, writing: “To every single person who watched, shared, liked, commented, followed, laughed, hated, and discussed their SubwayTake over dinner, thank you.”

Winners of the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards are expected to be announced in September.