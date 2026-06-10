Salma Abu Deif Brings Egyptian Representation to Loewe’s Global Campaign

Egyptian actress Salma Abu Deif has been featured among the faces of Loewe’s new campaign launched earlier this week, marking 180 years since the founding of the Spanish luxury house, joining a cast of international figures selected to represent the brand’s legacy of craftsmanship.

Photographed by New York-based artist Talia Chetrit, the anniversary campaign brings together actors, musicians, and artists from around the world, including Julia Garner, Kara Wai, Sissy Spacek, and Kara Walker.

The portraits accompany a wider celebration of Loewe’s history, which dates back to 1846 when the brand was established as a leather-making collective in Madrid.

Abu Deif’s appearance in the campaign places an Egyptian talent at the center of one of luxury fashion’s most significant anniversary projects this year, reflecting the increasing visibility of Arab figures within the global industry.

In Loewe’s campaign, the actress is featured with pieces that highlight the brand’s leather-working heritage, including the Amazona 180 bag, a special edition created to commemorate the anniversary.

While Middle Eastern models, actors, and creatives have become increasingly present on international runways and red carpets, appearances in major heritage-brand campaigns remain comparatively rare.

Tara Emad, one of Egypt’s most recognizable fashion figures, has partnerships and appearances connected to international luxury brands and fashion week circuits, particularly global luxury house Chanel.