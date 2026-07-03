Egypt to Raise Public Sector Minimum Wage to EGP 8,000

Egypt will begin disbursing higher public sector salaries on 20 July, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced on Thursday, 2 July, Thursday, as the new fiscal year 2026/27 budget lifts the minimum monthly pay for state employees to EGP 8,000 (USD 162.8) and pushes government spending on wages to EGP 822.8 billion (USD 16.75 billion).

All public sector employees will receive a monthly supplementary allowance of EGP 750 (USD 15.27), at a fiscal cost of EGP 77.5 billion (USD 1.58 billion). Those under the Civil Service Law will see a 12 percent annual increment on their functional wage; those outside it will receive a 15 percent increase on their basic salary.

The package includes sector-specific additions. Teachers will receive an extra EGP 1,000 (USD 20.35 ) monthly beginning with the new academic year, while top-performing school administrations will earn an EGP 2,000 (USD 40.71) excellence incentive, measures covering roughly one million educators and costing the state EGP 14 billion (USD 285 million). Healthcare workers will receive an additional EGP 750 (USD 15.27) per month, with overnight duty allowances rising 25 percent from 1 July, for EGP 8.5 billion (USD 173 million) across 640,000 workers.

Salaries will be paid through ATMs on a staggered schedule, with delayed disbursements falling on 8, 9, and 12 July. Officials urged employees to avoid overcrowding at machines, noting that funds remain available from each entity’s official payment date.

The raises are Egypt’s latest effort to shore up household incomes after two large wage packages in 2023 and a minimum wage increase to EGP 4,000 (USD 81.42) in September 2024. But with inflation persistently in double digits and private-sector enforcement gaps leaving many workers behind, the gap between announced policy and purchasing power remains the government’s unresolved challenge.