Egypt Reach Historic World Cup Knockout Stage After Iran Draw, Set Up Australia Clash

Egypt secured a historic place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 after a tense 1-1 draw with Iran in their final Group G match, setting up a knockout clash with Australia.

The Pharaohs finished second in the group on five points, level with Belgium but behind the Red Devils on goal difference after Belgium defeated New Zealand 5-1 in the other final-day fixture.

Egypt will face Australia, runners-up in Group D, at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on 3 July. The match will be Egypt’s first-ever World Cup knockout tie.

Mahmoud Saber gave Egypt an ideal start in Seattle, scoring from close range in the fifth minute after a scramble in Iran’s penalty area.

Iran were handed an immediate chance to respond four minutes later when Mohamed Abdelmonem brought down Mehdi Taremi inside the box. However, goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir produced a crucial save to deny Taremi from the penalty spot and preserve Egypt’s lead.

The reprieve did not last long.

Iran equalised in the 14th minute through Ramin Rezaeian, who reacted quickest inside the area to fire home after Egypt failed to clear the danger.

Egypt’s difficult opening continued when Abdelmonem was forced off shortly afterwards with a muscle injury, with Yasser Ibrahim replacing him.

The Pharaohs gradually settled following the frantic start, regaining possession and looking to create openings through Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet, and Mostafa Ziko. Trezeguet tested Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with a long-range effort, while Egypt also threatened from a series of corners.

Hossam Hassan made a double substitution at the start of the second half, bringing on Omar Marmoush and Marwan Attia for Saber and Emam Ashour as Egypt looked to add greater energy and attacking threat.

Egypt began the second half strongly. Trezeguet had two major opportunities within the opening minutes after the restart. The first was saved by Beiranvand following a Salah assist, before another effort was blocked by Iran’s defence after Salah again created the opening.

Ahmed Sayed Zizo replaced Salah in the 57th minute, while Hamza Abdelkarim came on for Ziko later in the half as Egypt continued to press for a winning goal.

Iran remained dangerous on the counter-attack, however, and the final minutes brought further drama.

Ahmed Fattouh suffered a knee injury in the 82nd minute, but remained on the pitch as Egypt had already used all of their substitutions. Mohanad Lashin was then booked in stoppage time, receiving his third yellow card of the group stage and ruling him out of Egypt’s next match against Australia.

Iran thought they had won the match in the 95th minute when Shojae Khalilzadeh found the net, but VAR intervened to disallow the goal for offside.

The decision ensured Egypt held on for the draw, with the final whistle arriving after a nervy nine minutes of added time.

Egypt’s group-stage campaign saw them draw 1-1 with Belgium, claim their first-ever World Cup finals victory in a 3-1 comeback win over New Zealand, and draw with Iran.

While Belgium’s superior goal difference denied Egypt top spot in Group G, the Pharaohs have nevertheless reached the knockout stage for the first time in their World Cup history.

Their next challenge comes against Australia, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake.