New Administrative Capital Temporarily Pauses Egyptian Fan Zone for Egypt vs. Iran Match

The New Administrative Capital Development Company announced on Wednesday, 24 June, that it will temporarily suspend operations at the Egyptian Fan Zone (EFZ) and will not admit visitors for Egypt’s upcoming match against Iran. The pause will last only 48 hours, covering Friday and Saturday, 26 and 27 June, 2026.

The decision, according to the statement, follows an unprecedented wave of fan attendance during World Cup viewing events,

The company also emphasized that the postponement was not taken lightly and came after detailed technical reviews. These reviews indicated that the quality of the display on the big screen may not meet the required clarity and performance during the match, particularly during the second half.

The statement attributes this risk to the sun reaching peak brightness at that time, which can significantly affect how the match is broadcast and viewed on screen.

At the same time, the company stressed that this decision is intended to preserve the experience rather than disrupt it.

It affirmed that EFZ will be fully prepared to welcome fans again starting from the Round of 32, including Egypt’s matches from that stage onward up to the final of the 2026 World Cup, ensuring a high-quality viewing environment and a lively atmosphere that matches the scale of the tournament.