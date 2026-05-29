Egypt Beat Russia in Final Home Friendly Before 2026 World Cup

Egypt concluded their home preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 friendly victory over Russia at Cairo International Stadium on Thursday, in their final match on Egyptian soil before the tournament.

Substitute Mostafa Ziko scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute, heading home from close range after a precise cross from Mohamed Hany. The goal capped a composed performance from Hossam Hassan’s side, who controlled large spells of the game and held firm defensively in the closing stages.

The victory offers Egypt a timely confidence boost two weeks before their World Cup group-stage opener against Belgium on 15 June in Seattle. The Pharaohs are drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.

Hassan made only minor adjustments to his usual starting lineup, handing Mohamed Abdelmonem a return after a long-term injury, while Ahmed Sayed “Zizo” deputised for the late-arriving Mohamed Salah.

Egypt began brightly, pressing Russia high and creating early chances. Emam Ashour fired narrowly wide from inside the area in the third minute, while Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet” saw an effort blocked after being set up by Omar Marmoush on the edge of the box.

Marmoush, one of Egypt’s key attacking outlets, remained lively throughout the first half. Around the 17th minute, he produced a sharp solo run before sending a low effort just wide of the target.

Russia gradually grew into the match, with Ivan Oblyakov forcing Egypt’s defence into action after his strike from outside the area was blocked by Abdelmonem and deflected behind for a corner. Maksim Glushenkov also posed a threat on the counterattack, but Egypt’s back line, led by Abdelmonem and Yasser Ibrahim, remained organised.

With the match serving as a final squad assessment before the World Cup, Hassan made several changes before half-time. Haissem Hassan, Ibrahim Adel, and Mostafa Ziko were introduced in place of Emam Ashour, Trezeguet, and Zizo, giving Egypt fresh energy in attack but no breakthrough before the interval.

The rotation continued after the restart, with Mohamed El-Shenawy replacing Mostafa Shobeir in goal and Rami Rabia coming on for Abdelmonem. Both teams made use of the friendly’s expanded substitution allowance, though Russia’s changes around the hour mark appeared to disrupt their rhythm.

Egypt soon capitalised. In the 65th minute, Mohamed Hany found space down the right and delivered an accurate cross into the area. Ziko rose well and directed a powerful header past Russian goalkeeper Stanislav Agkatsev to put Egypt ahead.

Marmoush nearly doubled the lead moments later before being withdrawn in the 72nd minute, as Hassan introduced Nabil Emad “Donga” as part of his broader squad rotation.

Russia pushed forward late in search of an equaliser, with coach Valery Karpin introducing fresh attacking options in the final 20 minutes. Anton Miranchuk tested El-Shenawy with a well-struck free kick, while Glushenkov remained dangerous on the break, but Egypt’s defence held its shape to preserve the clean sheet.

The win carried added symbolic weight for Egypt, coming eight years after Russia defeated the Pharaohs 3-1 at the 2018 World Cup in their Group A encounter.

Egypt will now travel to the United States for their final pre-World Cup friendly against Brazil on 6 June in Cleveland, Ohio, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Belgium nine days later.