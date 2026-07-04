Hossam Hassan Dedicates Egypt’s Win to Palestine

Egypt advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time on 3 July after defeating Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw. With former professional football player Hossam Hassan as the head coach of the Egypt national team, the team made history. The team celebrated with the fans at the stadium, and Hassan brought Palestine’s flag to the stadium, waved it around, and wore it over his shoulder. Following the victory, in an interview with Bein Sports backstage, Hassan dedicated the victory to the Egyptian and Palestinian people. “Look how happy the Palestinian people, with whom my heart and soul are, are for us despite the suffering they endure. May God support them, protect the living, and have mercy on their martyrs,” he said. Emam Ashour put Egypt ahead in the 13th minute, but an own goal sent the match to extra time. The Pharaohs held their nerve in the shoot-out and converted four penalties to take the win….



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