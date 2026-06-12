Egypt Says Aid Sent to Gaza Has Surpassed One Million Tons Since October 2023

Humanitarian aid sent from Egypt to the Gaza Strip has surpassed one million tons since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) on Wednesday,10 June.

The milestone was highlighted during a visit by First Lady Entissar El-Sisi to Egyptian Red Crescent volunteers on Wednesday, 10 June.

In a post on Facebook, El-Sisi thanked volunteers for their efforts in supporting humanitarian operations and assisting those affected by the conflict in Gaza.

According to the ERC, aid deliveries have included food, flour, fuel, medical supplies, relief materials, baby formula, clean water, tents, clothing, and personal hygiene products.

The organisation said its humanitarian efforts have been supported by more than 65,000 volunteers. Egypt has also facilitated the entry of wounded Palestinians from Gaza for treatment, with additional groups continuing to arrive through the Rafah border crossing.

The Egyptian Red Crescent serves as the main body coordinating humanitarian aid deliveries from Egypt to Gaza.

Since October 2023, Egypt has played a central role in delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. The Egyptian Red Crescent says it has coordinated hundreds of aid convoys carrying food, fuel, medical supplies, and relief materials, while UN agencies continue to warn of growing humanitarian needs and constrained aid access across the strip.