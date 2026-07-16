Egyptian Cinema Gains International Recognition with Short Film Khufu’s Coming Premier at the Locarno Film Festival

Egyptian cinema gained international recognition with the selection of the short film, ‘Khufu’, for the prestigious Pardi di Domani International Competition at the 79th Locarno Film Festival. The festival takes place from 5 to 15 August 2026 in Switzerland, where the film will make its world premiere.

Founded in 1946, the internationally recognised Locarno Film Festival supports developing talent around the world. ‘Khufu’ will compete with other international short and medium-length films from emerging filmmakers for the Pardi di Domani International award.

Directed by Egyptian Mahmoud Assi and produced by media company Zest and Fig Leaf Studios, ‘Khufu’ was the winner of the first edition of the Eish Short Film Competition in Egypt in October 2024. The competition, supported by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Zest, and El Gouna Film Festival, was established to draw attention to the importance of food security, while supporting Egyptian and regional talent.

‘Khufu’, set in Nazlet El-Semman at the foot of the Giza Pyramids, follows the story of Sayed, a 14-year-old boy whose family faces growing economic hardship. As Sayed grows closer to the family’s ailing camel on which their income depends, the film explores the difficult decisions forced upon communities living under the weight of economic adversity.

In an interview with the WFP on 8 July, director Assi highlighted the importance of the film’s location, set in the shadow of one of the world’s most famous landmarks, where communities continue to face deep economic vulnerability. He added, “‘Khufu’ was born from a desire to tell a deeply human story about dignity, family, and survival.”

Through close collaboration between filmmakers and the humanitarian sector, ‘Khufu’ exemplifies the intersection of cinematic storytelling and social impact, raising international awareness on food security.

Rawad Halabi, the WFP Country Director in Egypt, noted the significance of the film’s selection at Locarno, calling it a “remarkable achievement” in an interview with the WFP. Halabi also referenced the film’s importance as “a testament to the power of storytelling in bringing important social issues to global audiences”.

As the first winner of the Eish Competition, ‘Khufu’s’ international success offers promising signs for future admissions, promoting Egyptian and regional filmmaking talent.