Egypt Backs Belgium’s Decision to Ban Israeli Settlement Products

Egypt welcomed Belgium’s decision on Sunday, 19 July, to ban imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, calling on other European Union member states to adopt similar measures.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Belgium’s decision as an important step that supports international law and United Nations resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which states that Israeli settlements have no legal validity and calls for an end to settlement activity to preserve the prospects of a two-state solution.

Egypt urged all EU member states and the wider international community to follow Belgium’s example by introducing similar legal measures banning products originating from Israeli settlements.

The ministry reiterated Egypt’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause, stressing that lasting peace and security in the Middle East can only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation and enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination.

It also renewed its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Belgium approved the measure during its final cabinet meeting before the summer recess as part of a broader package of policies agreed by the governing coalition in response to Israel’s war on Gaza. While the ban has been approved, the government has yet to announce details on how it will be implemented.

The decision comes as several European countries push for tougher measures against trade involving Israeli settlements. However, EU member states remain divided over introducing a bloc-wide ban, with no agreement reached during discussions among foreign ministers earlier this month.